Relief on the way for Hartford residents who have struggled with flooding, sewage issues

Flooding cleanup in Hartford's north end
By Ayah Galal
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Relief is in sight for Hartford residents who have been struggling with flooding and sewage overflow issues in the city’s north end.

As of September 1, residents and business owners will be able to apply to get compensated for damages.

The state of Connecticut has allocated a total of $5 million to help those who have had flooding damage and sewage backflow issues in their homes or businesses.

This is part of a pilot program the state has started.

Within 60 days they’ll get reviewed and processed.

The North United Methodist Church has repeatedly dealt with flooding in the church’s basement as well as sewage backflow issues.

The pastor told Eyewitness News the compensation will be a big help.

“Since July 4th we had a lot of flooding. Even since then, we’ve had at least two additional incidents where we’ve had to have folks down here cleaning up and get all the fans down here to dry it out, so mold does not form,” said Pastor Andrea Davidson with North United Methodist Church.

“How frustrating is it when you have to constantly be cleaning up and making sure mold doesn’t spread? How challenging is it on you and the rest of the congregation?” Eyewitness News asked.

“It is frustrating especially for our staff. When we hear rain, it’s like okay let’s run down and see if we have any flooding again,” said Davidson.

There is no cap on the amount a person or business can be compensated for.

“We know this work needs to happen quickly. We want to get this relief out to the people and business owners and residents of Hartford,” said Sean Scanlon, State Comptroller.

“The reason why this is so important is because this is part of the promise of having healthy homes and healthy environments for current residents as well as generations to come,” said Dr. Gary Rhule, Hartford Flood Compensation Program Administrator.

It’s part of a pilot program the state started after residents continuously expressed their concerns.

“We are thrilled this is being addressed,” Davidson said.

As the MDC installs sump pumps in the church’s 150-year-old building, Davidson said receipts from flooding-related repairs are being gathered so that an application for reimbursement can be submitted once September arrives.

Those applying will have to show proof of damage through photos and receipts.

For more info on the application process, click HERE.

