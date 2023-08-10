Summer Escapes
Shots fired into an occupied Newington home

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
By Kristina Russo
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - According to police, many gun shots were fired into an occupied home on Robbins Avenue near Main Street.

The incident happened at approximately 1:26 a.m. on Thursday. Police are actively investigating.

The initial investigation showed no injuries in the reported shooting. This is believed to have been a targeted incident.

The Newington Police Department is following up on investigative leads to identify the suspect(s) and is asking anyone with information to call (860) 666-8445.

