Some hospital services still impacted by cyberattack

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Hospital services continued to be impacted by a ransomware attack that happened more than a week ago.

The Eastern Connecticut Health Network told Channel 3 on Thursday that Manchester Memorial Hospital remained on emergency department diversion for ambulance services.

However, both emergency department’s were open and have been caring for patients.

“Ambulance diversion is a fairly common practice for hospitals when there is any type of strain on operations,” said Nina Kruse, chief communications officer, Eastern Connecticut Health Network. “This does not mean the hospital’s ED is closed, but usually means the current emergency patient load exceeds the Emergency Department’s ability to treat additional patients promptly.”

Kruse said Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc., or PMH, was still in the process of responding to and addressing the data security incident that disrupted its operations. PMH is the parent company of Eastern Connecticut Health Network.

“Upon identifying the incident, we immediately initiated an investigation and took our systems offline to protect them,” she said. “We also launched an investigation with the help of third-party cybersecurity specialists and are working closely with law enforcement. While our investigation continues, we are focused on addressing the pressing needs of our patients as we work diligently to return to normal operations as quickly as possible.”

She said that PMH’s information technology teams have been working around-the-clock to securely restore access to our systems as quickly and as safely as possible, and in a manner that prioritized its ability to provide patient care.

“While this incident has resulted in operational disruptions at our hospitals and affiliated providers, our clinical staff are trained to provide care in these types of situations,” Kruse said. “PMH physicians, nurses, and staff are implementing workarounds to help mitigate any disruption and provide uninterrupted care to our patients.”

As of Thursday, Eastern Connecticut Health Network reported that outpatient medical imaging at the Evergreen and Tolland Imaging Women’s Center and the Outpatient Blood Draw were closed as a result of the attack.

Hospitals impacted by the attack, like Waterbury Hospital, said they had to use paper records to get through appointments. On Monday, hospital officials said they closed blood draw centers, its cardiopulmonary rehab center, and some MRI and imaging offices.

The attack impacted facilities in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania.

The FBI has also been investigating the incident.

