Suspects charged for driving stolen vehicle with Glock inside

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two suspects, including a 19-year-old man and a girl, were arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle that had a gun inside.

Police in West Haven charged Knyair Keys of New Haven with multiple motor vehicle offenses as well as illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, illegal alteration of a firearm, and numerous other criminal charges.

His passenger, whom police only identified as a female juvenile, was “charged accordingly.”

On Wednesday around 7 p.m. a sergeant saw a gray Honda Civic with a paper plate traveling on Forest Road by the Boston Post Road in West Haven.

“A registration check of this plate revealed it did not belong on this vehicle,” West Haven police said in a news release. “The sergeant attempted a motor vehicle stop on the Civic but the operator accelerated southbound on Campbell Avenue. The sergeant terminated his attempt to stop this vehicle for safety concerns.”

As the sergeant continued southbound on Campbell, he said he saw the vehicle had now resumed normal driving speeds and turned east onto Elm Street, then onto the dead end of Second Avenue.

“At this time numerous units saturated the area to contain this vehicle,” police said. “As officers arrived, both the operator and passenger fled on foot and were ultimately located by officers in a rear yard on Fourth Ave. Both were taken into custody without further incident.”

Upon inspection of the Civic, police said they learned that the vehicle was stolen out of New Haven.

They said inside it was a Glock 26 with an extended 33 round magazine. The Glock’s serial number had been obliterated and was not easily detected.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.