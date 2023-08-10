UConn’s Paige Bueckers cleared to play

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - It was a welcome sight for fans of the University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team.

Star Paige Bueckers announced that she is officially cleared to play basketball again.

“All cleared and ready for takeoff,” Bueckers posted to social media on Wednesday.

The 2020-2021 women’s college basketball national player of the year had been rehabbing an ACL tear on her left knee.

While she had been participating in basketball activities since earlier in the summer, she had not been considered 100 percent. Now, she said she’s good to go.

She had ACL surgery in Aug. 2022. It caused her to miss the entire 2022-2023 season, which was her junior year.

Bueckers also only played 17 games during her sophomore year because of another injury to that same knee.

The Huskies will again be down a player for the 2023-2024 season.

UConn announced at the end of July that Freshman Jana El Alfy suffered an Achilles tendon rupture during the 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Spain.

