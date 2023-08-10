Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

UConn’s Paige Bueckers cleared to play

Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts in double overtime against NC State during the East...
Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts in double overtime against NC State during the East Regional final college basketball game of the NCAA women's tournament, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - It was a welcome sight for fans of the University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team.

Star Paige Bueckers announced that she is officially cleared to play basketball again.

“All cleared and ready for takeoff,” Bueckers posted to social media on Wednesday.

The 2020-2021 women’s college basketball national player of the year had been rehabbing an ACL tear on her left knee.

While she had been participating in basketball activities since earlier in the summer, she had not been considered 100 percent. Now, she said she’s good to go.

She had ACL surgery in Aug. 2022. It caused her to miss the entire 2022-2023 season, which was her junior year.

Bueckers also only played 17 games during her sophomore year because of another injury to that same knee.

The Huskies will again be down a player for the 2023-2024 season.

UConn announced at the end of July that Freshman Jana El Alfy suffered an Achilles tendon rupture during the 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Spain.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Winning Mega Million tickets were sold in CT, just not the jackpot
Police investigation on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford
1 dead in West Hartford officer-involved shooting
Thursday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Increasing clouds with showers and storms on the way, but Friday looks great
State police union seeks to block names from being released in state police ticket scandal audit
State police union seeks to block names from being released in trooper ticket scandal audit

Latest News

The New Britain Bees host the Norwich Sea Unicorns in the Futures League semifinals
Bees host Sea Unicorns in game 2
Youth baseball umpire overcomes adversity
Local umpire talks about overcoming adversity and hopes of officiating the Little League World Series
Sea Unicorns vs. Bees in Futures League Playoffs
Sea Unicorns vs. Bees in Futures League Playoffs
Youth baseball umpire overcomes adversity
Youth baseball umpire overcomes adversity