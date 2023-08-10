Summer Escapes
Vernon man disappears after opening bank account

By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Vernon police are looking for information about a man who disappeared after he opened a bank account with his friend.

Police posted to social media on Wednesday that 26-year-old Senyo Didifor went to the Bank of America at 243 Hartford Tpke. on July 28.

Didifor was reported missing on July 29.

They said Didifor and the friend opened the account, but Didifor left the bank without his friend and has not been seen since.

Police released a photo of him that was taken on July 28:

Senyo Didifor was reported missing on July 29, according to Vernon police.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with red lettering and black sweat pants with white lettering.

Officers said they have been unable to make contact with Didifor since he was reported missing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Vernon police at 860-872-9126 extension 2092.

