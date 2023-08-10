Voters in Colchester to approve town and school budgets

COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Voters in Colchester approved new budgets for both the town and schools.

A back-and-forth budget cycle came to an end Wednesday.

“I voted yes on both budgets,” said Rodney Michele, of Colchester.

Michele supported both the town and education budgets.

Since the last referendum, the town is asking for a $27,000 increase.

The education budget is up $300,000.

Last time, voters could vote: “no too high or no too low”.

Wednesday was a straight yes/no vote.

“I would think that would be very impactful and not be a best case scenario,” said Andrea Migliaccio, Colchester Board of Finance Chair.

While nothing is set in stone yet, the idea of certain business classes not being offered has been floated around.

Language courses could also be impacted.

“I’m on a fixed budget, I don’t have any kids in school,” Michele said. “Somebody paid for my kids to go to school, might as well pay it forward now.”

On the town side, the new budget makes way for programs.

Most notably, a new government spending software, a medical driver for seniors, and adding two new paid firefighters.

“This service is needed, the calls are there and I’m not going to compromise on the safety of this community,” said Colchester First Selectman Andreas Bisbikos.

Taxes would go up, but not by much.

A 0.4 mill increase is proposed.

“That 0.4 mill increase can be attributed solely on the BOE’s ask of $300,000,” Bisbikos said.

This is late in the year for a budget to still not be decided on.

Town leaders said they expect to get an earlier start next year.

The last referendum in town had an 18-percent voter turnout.

The first selectman expects less than that Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.