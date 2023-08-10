Summer Escapes
Westport man accused of assaulting officers during U.S. Capitol riot

By Evan Sobol and Stephanie Simoni
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WFSB) – A Westport man was charged after he allegedly attacked officers during the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

Benjamin Cohen, 21, is accused of shoving officers and illegally entering the Capitol.

Investigators have nearly 30 images and video of him, said the U.S. Department of Justice.

Cohen faces felony charges of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. He is facing misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and engaging in an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds or buildings.

Video and body camera footage shows Cohen joining other rioters breaching a police line, shoving officers, hitting them and surging with the crowd.

Once inside the capitol, police said he joined a mob and pushed against the police line in the tunnel.

He was arrested in Westport on Wednesday and appeared in court.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested in the 31 months since the Capitol riot happened.

