Wet weather and the impact on crops

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut farmers can’t catch a break.

The weather challenges for farmers began back in February, when temperatures plummeted into the single digits, then again in late May when there was a late freeze, and now excessive rainfall.

The cold snap back in February caused Bishop’s Orchards to lose about 60% of its peach crop. The recent rainfall hasn’t been too harmful to peaches, but it’s a different story for the tomatoes.

Bishop’s Orchards has a tomato field that is right up against a river and stream, which means the field holds a lot of moisture.

While their tomato field hasn’t flooded, there has been plenty of standing water and not enough drainage.

“When it sits there in the roots of he plant, you get root rot and other diseases that happen, we have had to go through the tomato crop and literally hand pick the ones that are diseased and get them out so that the disease doesn’t spread to the good fruit,” said owner Sarah Bishop Dellaventura.

There is an upside to all of the rain, especially when it comes to apples.

“We did not have as big of a crop last year with the apples, and sizing was an issue, apples were smaller, well they weren’t miniscule, looked like a normal apple but to us, you see what’s on the tree this year versus what the size was last year or just the crop in general, it’s a very different year over year,” said Dellaventura.

More rain is expected Thursday, which is the last thing the tomatoes need.

Impact of cold weather on crops

