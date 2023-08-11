Summer Escapes
1 dead after double shooting in Hartford

Hartford police cruiser
Hartford police cruiser(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney and Marc Robbins
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:39 AM EDT
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A person is dead after two people were shot overnight in the Parkville section of Hartford.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing many gunshots around 1:30 a.m., “I was putting up a curtain and I heard a lot of gunshots, like 30 rounds, rapid fire. It was [continuous]”, said Michelle Ortiz.

Soon after, witnesses reported hearing two vehicles’ tires squealing near the crime scene at the intersection of Park Street and Hazel Street.

Two people were shot at the scene and one died, according to Hartford police officials.

The severity of injuries sustained by the other victim is not known at this time.

Police continue to investigate early on Friday morning, adding that more information will be released soon.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

