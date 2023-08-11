Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

9-year-old and 5-year-old save great-grandmother from drowning

On August 10, Great Falls Emergency Services held a ceremony to celebrate the siblings Ashton...
On August 10, Great Falls Emergency Services held a ceremony to celebrate the siblings Ashton and Ely with certificates and coins, stating that their actions saved their great-grandmother's life.(KFBB via CNN Newsource)
By KFBB
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (KFBB) - Two children were praised for their quick action after they rescued their great-grandmother from drowning.

Just a few weeks ago on July 30 in Great Falls, Montana, 9-year-old Ashton, whose last name was not provided, was swimming with his great-grandmother when he found her to be unconscious in the pool.

Ashton then brought his great-grandmother to the edge of the pool so she wouldn’t drown and told his 5-year-old sister Ely to call 911 and get their great-grandfather.

Ashton said he initially thought his great-grandmother was just playing until he realized she wasn’t waking up.

Ely said it was a really scary experience.

On August 10, Great Falls Emergency Services held a ceremony to celebrate the siblings with certificates and coins, stating that their actions saved their great-grandmother’s life.

Copyright 2023 KFBB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
Local professor talks about what is in Long Island Sound water
Local college professor goes viral with TikTok about what’s in Long Island Sound’s water
Cheshire Police Cruiser.
Body found at park in Cheshire
Kyle Mitchell-Howe and Robert Barbera face charges in connection with a stolen vehicle...
6 suspects in custody, 4 Meriden officers hurt after 48 hour crime spree
weekend storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A beautiful Friday, and an *Alert* for storms later Saturday

Latest News

Two people were killed in a shooting that happened early Friday morning in the Parkville...
VIDEO: Suspects in deadly shooting connected to several violent incidents
A suspected stolen vehicle thief killed by a West Hartford officer following an incident was...
VIDEO: Graphic video of West Hartford deadly officer-involved shooting released
Saturday storms - WFSB
FORECAST: An ALERT for Saturday
A police investigation into a crash closed a portion of Interstate 84 in Hartford on Friday...
VIDEO: I-84 in Hartford closed for police investigation
It’s that time of the week when Channel 3 helps you plan a weekend full of summer and family...
FAMILY FRIDAY: Summer fun for the weekend of Aug. 12-13