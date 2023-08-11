Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Area closed in Meriden for police investigation; 5 suspects in custody

File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.
File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A busy area in Meriden is closed Thursday evening for a police investigation. Five suspects were taken into custody.

The investigation is underway on South Broad Terrace to the area of Green Road and Gypsy Lane.

The city said police are investigating a case involving stolen vehicles and other crimes.

People are asked to avoid the area.

“While there is no public threat, police ask that you steer clear of the area as the investigation continues,” the city of Meriden said.

No further information was available.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Winning Mega Million tickets were sold in CT, just not the jackpot
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Police investigation on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford
1 dead, 1 arrested in West Hartford officer-involved shooting
Local professor talks about what is in Long Island Sound water
Local college professor goes viral with TikTok about what’s in Long Island Sound’s water
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said Friday will be nice, but there is a chance for storms on Saturday.
Technical Discussion: Tomorrow looks great, but storms return Saturday

Latest News

New superintendent in New Haven
New Haven’s new superintendent returns to district where she spent years as teacher, principal
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said Friday will be nice, but there is a chance for storms on Saturday.
Technical Discussion: Tomorrow looks great, but storms return Saturday
Information is still limited as to what exactly lead up to a West Hartford police officer...
Relief on the way for Hartford residents who have struggled with flooding, sewage issues
Investigation into West Hartford officer-involved shooting continues
Investigation into West Hartford officer-involved shooting continues