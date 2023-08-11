Area closed in Meriden for police investigation; 5 suspects in custody

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A busy area in Meriden is closed Thursday evening for a police investigation. Five suspects were taken into custody.

The investigation is underway on South Broad Terrace to the area of Green Road and Gypsy Lane.

The city said police are investigating a case involving stolen vehicles and other crimes.

People are asked to avoid the area.

“While there is no public threat, police ask that you steer clear of the area as the investigation continues,” the city of Meriden said.

No further information was available.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.