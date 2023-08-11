CT woman from Wallingford stranded in Maui

(WFSB) - Sue Humanik of Wallingford went to Maui on vacation, just like she’s done so many times before.

Since the wildfires began to rage, she’s been stuck in her car, stranded, unable to get back to her resort.

“It’s a complete lack of coordination and preparedness,” said Humanik.

Amid the rubble from the wildfire devastation in Maui, thousands of people, including Susan Humanik, are stuck.

“We’ve been here since Tuesday, 5 AM. We woke up, no power, we needed fuel and water,” Humanik said.

She, and miles of other vehicles, are stranded on the highway, trying to get to Kaanapali, in West Maui.

“There are a lot of people literally stranded here. It’s a situation of rapid decline. We’re talking about 3 miles of carloads of locals and visitors who are trying to get their belongings and find their homes and families or go home,” said Humanik.

She says, with rescue efforts and first responders helping elsewhere, it’s a chaotic and contentious scene.

Police aren’t allowing anybody to pass unless they’re emergency personnel.

But Humanik says time is ticking for people with medical needs, including herself.

“We have elderly people, pregnant women, and children. I need medication, I’m not the only one,” Humanik explained.

Humanik says the fires in Maui are heartbreaking.

“It’s pretty devastating. It’s like your heart, it breaks.”

With cleanup and recovery efforts underway, Humanik says cell service is down.

For travelers, getting home could take as long as two weeks.

Sue’s flight is supposed to leave this Friday.

“Nobody knows what’s actually happening to visitors and residents who are in this limbo holding pattern,” Humanik said.

Humanik says there are some busses who are taking people to hotels and homes to get IDs and passports to fly out of Maui, but a ride isn’t guaranteed.

She says while she’s been stuck in the car, everybody has been trying to conserve gas, energy, and food.

