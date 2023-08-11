FAMILY FRIDAY: Here’s what happening the weekend of Aug. 12-13

(WFSB) - It’s that time of the week when Channel 3 helps you plan a weekend full of summer and family fun, and those summer weeks are numbered due to the countdown of the start of a new school year.

If you love ice cream and trains, then climb aboard in Thomaston.

The Railroad Museum of New England is holding this event.

You get a 30-minute scenic train ride through the Naugatuck River Valley and over the Thomaston Dam in one of its historic passenger cars with a large scoop of ice cream.

Channel also heard that they’ll be holding a scavenger hunt on board for the kiddos during the journey back to the station.

It’s happening Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Tickets are just $10.

Next up, the 65th Annual Mystic Outdoor Arts Festival will be underway this weekend, and it offers something for the whole family.

It’s all taking place at the Mystic Seaport Museum from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

There’s a children’s art park taking place in the shipyard of the museum. They are also bringing back their performing arts stage that will feature a variety of dance, music, and theater on Saturday night.

Admission is free to the rain or shine event.

Finally, the 3rd Annual Connecticut Potato and Corn Festival will be held at Maples Farm Park in Bozrah over the weekend.

Not only will there be a ton of food trucks, but there will be free shows for the kids, live music and over 50 unique small business vendors. There will also be a fire juggler, a stunt man and a magician.

This festival runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Renee, Nicole and Caitlin share a list of events happening the weekend of Aug. 12-13.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.