Family gifts late daughter’s wheelchair to boy after thieves stole his

A Minnesota family gifted its late daughter's wheelchair to a boy with cerebral palsy after thieves stole his. (Source: WCCO, FAMILY PHOTOS, SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE, CNN)
By David Schuman, WCCO
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A family is turning their heartbreak into hope for a Minneapolis-area woman and her son.

On Wednesday, the Sauer family became superheroes to Tamika Williams and her son Samajae.

Samajae has cerebral palsy and can’t move or talk.

He’s been without his custom-equipped wheelchair for almost two weeks after thieves brazenly stole his mother’s car from a parking lot.

The Sauer family said they know the Williams’ struggle without a wheelchair as their daughter Britney had cerebral palsy before she died six years ago.

“It’s a huge extension of a person’s life with cerebral palsy. So, we needed to act quickly,” Ali Sauer said.

According to the family, when they saw what happened to Samajae’s wheelchair, they said they had to give Britney’s chair to him.

“You guys are the best, thank you,” Williams told the Sauer family when they gave her the wheelchair. “This chair had an angel who once used it. So, I know it’s an angel guiding him in the chair.”

Williams said she and her son can take back their lives - fully mobile again.

The Gillette Children’s Hospital team said they will modify the chair to fit Samajae.

He’s a patient there and so was the Sauers’ daughter.

“The love that comes from that family who gave him the chair just touched my heart. That did something to me,” Williams said. “Just amazing.”

Police are still looking for whoever stole the Williams family car.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

