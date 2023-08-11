Famous boat from ‘The Sopranos’ up for sale in Connecticut

STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One of Tony Soprano’s yachts is listed for sale right here in Connecticut.

United Yacht Sales listed the New Jersey mob boss’s Custom Carolina Sportfish for sale in Stamford earlier this summer.

Listing agent Paul Ouimette says interest in the vessel has been “off the charts”.

The current owners from Connecticut bought the vessel in 2016, nearly 20 years after the show debuted.

They still had to change the name of the vessel to “Never Enough” in order to avoid attention, Ouimette said on Friday afternoon.

United Yacht Sales provided this picture of the vessel's interior. (United Yacht Sales)

“Never Enough” was constructed in 1999 by Cape Fear and later featured in HBO’s “The Sopranos” during prominent episodes such as the show’s pilot.

Three different yachts were used to portray “The Stugots” and “The Stugots II” during the filming of “The Sopranos”.

The particular model that United Yacht Sales has listed is one of the only vessels to appear in the pilot episode in 1999.

Interested in owning a piece of TV history? You can schedule a showing with United Yacht Sales here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.