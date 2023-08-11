Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

‘Heartbroken’: High School senior basketball player dies after suffering medical emergency

Caleb White, a 17-year-old senior at Pinson Valley High School, died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A high school senior in Alabama has died after a medical emergency.

WBRC reports that a 17-year-old Pinson Valley High School student-athlete died after suffering from a medical emergency while at school Thursday.

“One of our senior students suffered a medical emergency at school today. Lifesaving efforts were immediately started, and first responders were called. Sadly, the student was later pronounced deceased,” Pinson Valley High School Principal Michael Turner shared in a message to parents.

Officials identified the student as Caleb White.

“Heartbroken. No words can be gathered to provide comfort to a family and community experiencing the loss of young life. Please lift Caleb’s family and friends along with the entire community in prayer,” Pinson Valley Mayor Joe Cochran shared in a statement.

Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin said that the 17-year-old was a basketball player at the high school and an amazing student.

“He was a fantastic student and a good person. He was loved by school staff and his fellow students,” Gonsoulin said. “We will all assemble together and support the family.”

No further information was immediately made available.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Winning Mega Million tickets were sold in CT, just not the jackpot
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Police investigation on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford
1 dead, 1 arrested in West Hartford officer-involved shooting
Local professor talks about what is in Long Island Sound water
Local college professor goes viral with TikTok about what’s in Long Island Sound’s water
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said Friday will be nice, but there is a chance for storms on Saturday.
Technical Discussion: Tomorrow looks great, but storms return Saturday

Latest News

The Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Aaliya Abernathy, 2, who was abducted during...
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old abducted during home invasion
File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.
5 suspects in custody after 48 hour crime spree
Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said Friday will be nice, but there is a chance for storms on Saturday.
Technical Discussion: Tomorrow looks great, but storms return Saturday
Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor known for "King of the Hill," has died.
Johnny Hardwick, voice actor known for ‘King of the Hill,’ dies