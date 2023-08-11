Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party comes to the XL Center

By Roger Susanin
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Over the weekend, a team of unruly and awesome monster trucks invade Hartford.

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party has come to the XL Center.

“It’s a perfect show,” said Chris Steinberg, who drives the monster truck Gunkster. “They get to learn all the trucks, all the FMX riders.”

Steinberg said he’s been living the dream.

“It’s more than I could have ever expected,” he told Channel 3. “I always thought it was just being about the truck, being about driving it. But it’s more than that. It’s actually about meeting the fans, the people that I once was looking up towards, my childhood heroes.”

Gunkster’s tagline is “you got gunked!” The rig is just one of the Hot Wheels monster trucks that will put on a show at the XL Center.

Steinberg said the fans make his crazy world possible.

“They make my dreams come true, so I look up to them as my heroes,” he said.

There are shows on Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, and Sunday afternoon. Organizers recommended bringing ear protection because it’s loud and fun.

“I love meeting the fans,” Steinberg said. “I’ve never been to Connecticut before. This is a first time for me. So, I’m ecstatic to meet the Connecticut fans, especially with the Gunkster truck.”

Tickets were said to still be available. Children get in for $8. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
Local professor talks about what is in Long Island Sound water
Local college professor goes viral with TikTok about what’s in Long Island Sound’s water
Cheshire Police Cruiser.
Body found at park in Cheshire
Tabitha Frank - WFSB
Mom of two-year-old who fell from window makes plea for help
weekend storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A beautiful Friday, and an *Alert* for storms later Saturday

Latest News

Hartford police are looking for an Audi and its drivers following multiple 'shots fired'...
2 dead in Hartford shooting; suspects connected to several ‘shots fired’ incidents
Your Aug. 11 afternoon update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News.
Your Friday afternoon update
Kyle Mitchell-Howe and Robert Barbera face charges in connection with a stolen vehicle...
6 suspects in custody in Meriden, 4 officers hurt after 48 hour crime spree
Meriden police reported that suspects lit a stolen vehicle on fire in Hubbard Park the evening...
Meriden police say suspects lit a stolen vehicle on fire