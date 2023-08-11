Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party comes to the XL Center

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Over the weekend, a team of unruly and awesome monster trucks invade Hartford.

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party has come to the XL Center.

“It’s a perfect show,” said Chris Steinberg, who drives the monster truck Gunkster. “They get to learn all the trucks, all the FMX riders.”

Steinberg said he’s been living the dream.

“It’s more than I could have ever expected,” he told Channel 3. “I always thought it was just being about the truck, being about driving it. But it’s more than that. It’s actually about meeting the fans, the people that I once was looking up towards, my childhood heroes.”

Gunkster’s tagline is “you got gunked!” The rig is just one of the Hot Wheels monster trucks that will put on a show at the XL Center.

Steinberg said the fans make his crazy world possible.

“They make my dreams come true, so I look up to them as my heroes,” he said.

There are shows on Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, and Sunday afternoon. Organizers recommended bringing ear protection because it’s loud and fun.

“I love meeting the fans,” Steinberg said. “I’ve never been to Connecticut before. This is a first time for me. So, I’m ecstatic to meet the Connecticut fans, especially with the Gunkster truck.”

Tickets were said to still be available. Children get in for $8. More information can be found here.

