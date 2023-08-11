Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Johnny Hardwick, voice actor known for ‘King of the Hill,’ dies

Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor known for "King of the Hill," has died.
Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor known for "King of the Hill," has died.(Jon Sullivan)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (Gray News) - Texas-born voice actor Johnny Hardwick, best known for playing conspiracy theory-minded exterminator Dale Gribble on the primetime animated series “King of the Hill,” died this week at the age of 64, according to several sources.

A medical examiner confirmed to USA Today that police were called to Hardwick’s home in Austin for an urgent welfare check where they found him dead. A cause of death has not been released, but foul play is not suspected.

Hardwick, who was originally hired as a writer on the show, played Hank Hill’s neighbor and friend Dale for its entire run and was set to return for an upcoming reboot on Hulu.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Winning Mega Million tickets were sold in CT, just not the jackpot
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Police investigation on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford
1 dead, 1 arrested in West Hartford officer-involved shooting
Local professor talks about what is in Long Island Sound water
Local college professor goes viral with TikTok about what’s in Long Island Sound’s water
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said Friday will be nice, but there is a chance for storms on Saturday.
Technical Discussion: Tomorrow looks great, but storms return Saturday

Latest News

File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.
5 suspects in custody after 48 hour crime spree
Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said Friday will be nice, but there is a chance for storms on Saturday.
Technical Discussion: Tomorrow looks great, but storms return Saturday
Caleb White, a 17-year-old senior at Pinson Valley High School, died Thursday after suffering a...
‘Heartbroken’: High School senior basketball player dies after suffering medical emergency