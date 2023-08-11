Summer Escapes
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man killed in West Hartford officer-involved shooting identified

man killed by a West Hartford officer following an incident was identified on Friday by the Office of Inspector General.
By Rob Polansky and Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man killed by a West Hartford officer following an incident was identified on Friday by the Office of Inspector General.

The man was 34-year-old Mike Alexander-Garcia.

The Office of Inspector General has been working to investigate the Aug. 8 shooting on New Britain Avenue with Connecticut State Police and the West Hartford Police Department.

They released five videos on Friday, including dash and body cam videos from the officers who responded. Surveillance video from a Town Fair Tire was also included. WARNING: Some viewers may find the video disturbing for language and violence:

Channel 3 stopped one of the videos just before Officer Andrew Teeter opened fire on the suspect.

The incident started around 5 p.m. on Aug 8.

“West Hartford police were attempting to stop a stolen Hyundai Elantra that was traveling east on New Britain Avenue,” the inspector general’s office reported. “At the intersection of New Britain Avenue and South Street, the Hyundai struck a silver BMW and then a blue Honda Pilot. After the collision with the Honda Pilot, the Hyundai became disabled.”

Officials said two people in the vehicle, Lyle Solsbury, and Alexander-Garcia, left it and fled.

Officers quickly apprehended Solsbury.

“Alexander-Garcia fled east on New Britain Avenue,” the inspector general’s office said. “He unsuccessfully attempted to carjack two vehicles as he made his way to Town Fair Tire at 980 New Britain Ave.”

The inspector general said he entered a Toyota RAV4 in one of the garage service bays. Moments later, West Hartford K-9 Officer Andrew Teeter entered the garage bay.

“In an effort to apprehend Alexander-Garcia, Officer Teeter deployed the K9 into the Toyota and then entered the passenger side of the vehicle,” the office said. “Despite the K9 and Officer Teeter being in the vehicle struggling with Alexander-Garcia, he backed out of the garage and drove out of the Town Fair Tire parking lot striking two vehicles. One of those vehicles was the K9 police vehicle.”

As Alexander-Garcia continued to drive, Officer Teeter discharged his weapon multiple times and struck Alexander-Garcia in the torso, the office said.

“The Toyota crashed into a utility pole across the street from Town Fair Tire near the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Shield Street,” it said.

Alexander-Garcia was taken to Hartford Hospital where he pronounced dead around 5:50 p.m.

The inspector general’s office said Teeter suffered a broken rib and multiple head lacerations. There was no apparent injury to the K9.

