Middletown students and officers preparing for back to school

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Middletown Public Schools put community policing to the test as Officer Benjamin Murphy and Officer Matthew Bloom are getting ready to head back to school.

“It’s great. Love the experience. I love walking down the hallways. The high fives, you know, after school hanging out with them, recess playing basketball, just involved in any way I can,” said Murphy. “And seeing how they respond to it that’s the most enjoyable part.”

Murphy and Bloom are school resource officers that float mainly between the elementary schools, and then spend some time at the middle and high schools.

First and foremost, they’re police officers, but as of about six months ago they were assigned through the Community Services Division to the schools.

“We go through a lot of training as SROs. As police officers we go through six months in the academy,” said Bloom. “As SROs we go through trainings as needed to be skilled in dealing with any issues we may face in the school because a lot of the issues we face are very sensitive, family issues, kids might be going through some mental health issues, so the focus is a lot on that, but also training, a lot of us are dare certified and we teach dare to 5th grades across Middletown.”

They work hand in hand with school staff and faculty, and they hope to have positive interactions with students and families.

“I’ve had a lot of situations where a parent or a student might not like us per se but a simple conversation with them can change everything,” said Bloom.

“We have interactions with the parents. We have interactions with the faculty. It’s all kind of a joint network, like let’s all work together, let’s all be on the same page, get our kids through school, get them the education they need that’s all of our goal. And do it safely. Make a safe, fun work environment, that’s what we want to do,” said murphy. “And particularly at drop off and pick up during the day that’s where we interact with our parents. They love to see us. Pulling the cars up to the schools, saying ‘hi officer how are you,’ you know, ‘thank you for being here,’ that’s what it’s all about.”

It’s those type of conversations that make the job worth it, and while they have arresting power, SROs like Murphy and Bloom say they are there to guide and to protect students.

“We are police officers at the end of the day, but we want to be their mentors and another avenue for them so we try to look past that,” said murphy. “we are there obviously for safety and security of the building so we have to be prepared regardless, but we want them to be comfortable with us; we want them to look at us as inspiration, and know that we are there for the safety of them but also to inspire them to make good decisions, get involved in the community, and do good things.”

Middletown's school resource officers, just like students, are preparing to head back to school.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.