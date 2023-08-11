New Haven’s new superintendent returns to district where she spent years as teacher, principal

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - In New Haven there’s a new superintendent for the 2023/2024 school year.

It’s not only someone who is quite familiar with New Haven and its public schools, but also knows firsthand the challenges many of its students face.

New Haven Superintendent Dr. Madeline Negron is looking to connect with as many students as she can.

She spent time with them at the district’s summer literacy and fitness challenge.

For her, this new job is a full circle moment.

“Dr. Negron. I remember you, you were my principal at Career, my senior year. Oh my God,” said a former student.

She returned to New Haven, where she spent years as a teacher and principal.

It’s a journey that started when a little girl, who didn’t speak a word of English, moved with her family to Connecticut from Puerto Rico.

“Every child comes in, just like me, back then at 10 years old, with a dream and a goal,” Negron said.

As New Haven’s first Latina superintendent, in a district where 48-percent of its students are Hispanic, she said it’s key that these students and their families can see themselves in her.

“Sitting in a classroom, in the back of classroom, not understanding a word of what’s going on. I still know what it feels like, and my hope is that I can remove the barriers, create conditions, so that every child that walks through our doors is going to feel like they’re heard, that they’re seen and that we believe in them,” said Negron.

She is the first in her family to go to college.

Negron worked her way up through the educational system.

“I actually started as a long-term substitute teacher in an alternative program, back in the day, very young, fresh out of college. I then moved into middle school, bilingual education, proud product of bilingual education,” Negron said.

She later served as a principal in New Haven, working in central office before moving on to Hartford as a deputy superintendent.

Now she is back in New Haven, leading the district. She officially started in July, but spent the last half of last school year getting to know staff, students and parents.

She said two of the biggest challenges facing the Elm City right now are literacy, because reading is essential to learning, along with also addressing chronic absenteeism.

“Every single hour of instruction makes a difference for kids, particularly for kids of color, so I want to make sure our families understand that we must have their children in those seats, every single day, starting from day one,” said Negron.

With these kids returning to the classroom later this month, she stresses a love of learning can be life changing.

“At the end of the day, I want everyone to know that when there is a goal, when there is a goal, magical things can happen,” Negron said.

