Police: 17-year-old in critical condition following stabbing in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - A 17-year-old is in critical condition after being stabbed late Thursday night in Bristol.

School Street was shut down between West Street and North Main Street after officers located a 17-year-old stabbing victim in the roadway around 11 p.m.

A LifeStar helicopter was requested and the victim underwent surgery, he is now listed in critical but stable condition.

Officers originally responded to the area after receiving reports of a disturbance and possible shots fired.

Police have not released any further information about the investigation, adding that more will come at a later time.

School Street is expected to remain closed throughout Friday morning, motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.

