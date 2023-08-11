Summer Escapes
Proposals aim to bolster state’s teacher ranks amid shortage

File photo of an empty classroom.
File photo of an empty classroom.
By Mike Cerullo
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Connecticut needs roughly 1,300 teachers to fill open positions in the state’s schools.

That number doubles when paraprofessionals are included.

Lawmakers have been proposing solutions.

“We are starting the school year with classrooms that do not have assigned teachers,” said Joslyn DeLancey, 5th grade teacher, vice president of the Connecticut Education Association union. “It is a very real crisis.”

It’s a crisis DeLancey said has been decades in the making.

“We’ve had stagnant teacher salaries,” she said. “We’ve had policies that, while some may have been well-intended, have been woefully damaging to the success of our students.”

“Often teachers are spending money, their own money, to supply and enrich their classrooms and students while also having to get a second job to make ends meet,” said Emma Sands, senior at Eastern Connecticut State University and state chair of the CEA’s aspiring educator program.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal sounded the alarm and proposed new policies to address the problem.

“The future of your children, our children, and the future of our whole workforce, and therefore our economy is at stake,” Blumenthal said.

Gail Jorden, a Bloomfield teacher with 17 years of experience, said the policies will help make teaching a more desirable career.

“Everyone should want to become a teacher,” Jorden said.

Blumenthal’s plan had three main points.

He wanted millions more in funding to go towards teacher training programs, up to $15,000 in tax credits for teachers, and accelerated loan forgiveness for those who choose careers in education.

“That allows us to not focus on where our checks are going and how we’re actually going to pay our bills, and just focus on the lesson planning that needs to be done to support your students,” Jorden said.

While the proposals won’t fix the problem right away, Blumenthal said they’re a step in the right direction.

