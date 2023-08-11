Summer Escapes
Student driver slams through vacant business in Manchester plaza

The driver of a minivan plowed through a vacant business in a Manchester plaza on Friday.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A student driver behind the wheel of a minivan crashed through a building in a plaza in Manchester on Friday.

According to firefighters on the scene, the driver went all the way through a vacant business on Spencer Street.

Firefighters described the building as a condemned commercial building.

They also said the driver did not hit anything structural inside of it.

Firefighters told Channel 3 that the driver was with his father at the time. They had been training in the plaza’s parking lot.

Both son and father refused medical treatment.

