Suspect arrested for Avon burglary may be connected to South American Theft Group from Chile

AVON, CT (WFSB) - A suspect arrested for a burglary in Avon may be part of a group from Chile that’s been connected to other burglaries in the area.

Crispulo Lizardo Olmos-Silva, whom police identified from his Chilean passport, was taken into custody by the Simsbury Police Department.

Crispulo Lizardo Olmos-Silva of Chile was arrested for burglarizing a home in Avon on Aug. 6. (Avon police)

Avon police said they responded to a burglar alarm on Far Hill Drive on Aug. 6 shortly after 1 p.m.

Then they arrived, they found a broken rear sliding door. When officers entered the home, they said they found signs that different parts of it had been gone through.

No suspects were found at the time.

Later, surrounding towns were made aware of an attempted burglary in Simsbury. A suspect’s vehicle description was provided by Simsbury police, and it matched what neighbors had seen in Avon.

Canton police then found the vehicle and detained its driver.

Simsbury police took Olmos-Silva into custody at that point.

Avon detectives were able to use stolen property found in the suspect’s vehicle to tie him to the Far Hills Drive burglary. An arrest warrant was secured with a $500,000 bond.

Avon police said the circumstances to the burglary were similar to crimes reported earlier in the year when nine homes were burglarized by a South American Theft Group that originated out of Chile.

Olmos-Silva was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree larceny.

He was presented in Hartford Superior Court on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.