Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Target adds Starbucks orders to curbside pickup

There are more than 1,700 Target stores with both Starbucks cafes and curbside pickup.
There are more than 1,700 Target stores with both Starbucks cafes and curbside pickup.(TARGET, KING, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Target’s curbside pickup will soon include orders from Starbucks.

Just show the Target app and place your order for pickup. You will get a prompt in the app to order something from Starbucks.

Once you park in the Target drive-up parking area, indicate you’ve arrived in the Target app and a team member will deliver your order along with your Starbucks.

There are more than 1,700 Target stores with both Starbucks cafes and curbside pickup.

Target said the drive-up service that includes Starbucks orders will be available at all locations by October.

The retailer said you can now also make returns from your car.

Just start your return in the Target app from “order details” and select “drive-up return.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
Local professor talks about what is in Long Island Sound water
Local college professor goes viral with TikTok about what’s in Long Island Sound’s water
Cheshire Police Cruiser.
Body found at park in Cheshire
Kyle Mitchell-Howe and Robert Barbera face charges in connection with a stolen vehicle...
6 suspects in custody, 4 Meriden officers hurt after 48 hour crime spree
weekend storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A beautiful Friday, and an *Alert* for storms later Saturday

Latest News

A suspected stolen vehicle thief killed by a West Hartford officer following an incident was...
VIDEO: Graphic video of West Hartford deadly officer-involved shooting released
Two people were killed in a shooting that happened early Friday morning in the Parkville...
VIDEO: Suspects in deadly shooting connected to several violent incidents
Saturday storms - WFSB
FORECAST: An ALERT for Saturday
A police investigation into a crash closed a portion of Interstate 84 in Hartford on Friday...
VIDEO: I-84 in Hartford closed for police investigation
It’s that time of the week when Channel 3 helps you plan a weekend full of summer and family...
FAMILY FRIDAY: Summer fun for the weekend of Aug. 12-13