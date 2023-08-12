Summer Escapes
81-year-old woman dies on Hammonasset River during State Park-led guided canoe program

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - An 81-year-old woman has died after a canoe tipped during a State Park-led guided canoe program.

The woman was with one other adult and a juvenile when their canoe overturned.

“EnCon Police responded with Clinton Fire Department, Clinton Police Department, Madison Ambulance and Madison Police Department,” DEEP said in a statement.

The two adults and one juvenile were participating in a State Park-led guided canoe program traveling on the Hammonasset River when the canoe overturned.

The woman was transported to Middlesex Hospital Shoreline Clinic by Madison Ambulance personnel, where she was pronounced deceased.

DEEP says she was wearing a lifejacket.

The other adult and child were uninjured.

Encon Police are currently investigating the incident.

The victim is not being identified until next of kin is notified.

Cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

