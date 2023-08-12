Did you see these lights in the sky? SpaceX Starlink Satellites seen in CT

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - SpaceX Starlink Satellites have been seen traveling the night sky in CT!

Channel 3 received multiple photos and videos of the satellites crossing the night sky from all over Connecticut.

Channel 3 viewer Mary D. sent in this video from Burlington.

SpaceX launched the satellites today at 1:17 a.m. at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

“This was the ninth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18 and SES-19, and now five Starlink missions,” SpaceX said in a statement.

