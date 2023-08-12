Summer Escapes
80-year-old man dies after car veers off road, crashes into pole in New Haven

New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - An 80-year-old man died after his vehicle crashed into a telephone pole in New Haven on Friday afternoon.

A Mazda 3i was traveling north on Forest Road towards Willard Street around 2 p.m. when it veered onto a sidewalk before colliding with a telephone pole.

The impact caused the vehicle to come to rest in the front yard of a nearby residence.

The man behind the wheel was identified by police as Faraz Kelib, an 80-year-old resident of Hamden.

Emergency services provided immediate medical evaluation and treatment, but Kelib was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

A crash reconstruction team is conducting a thorough investigation to analyze evidence and determine how the collision occurred.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or who may have information valuable to the investigators is urged to contact police via phone at 203-946-6304 or through the Department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

