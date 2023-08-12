Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

High school boys basketball team led by 2 female coaches win national tournament

A Wichita boys basketball team led by two female coaches won a national tournament. (Source: KWCH)
By Tejay Cleland and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - High school students in Wichita came together to be teammates for the summer and found success at the right time while competing in the Mid-America Youth Basketball tournament.

Team TKO finished 8-0 in Division II of the tournament, coming away with the championship trophy.

And this year, the team was led by two female coaches.

Coaches Naria Hall and Lavonda McCabe led a full female coaching staff of team TKO.

“For them to respect us and value us is just very special,” Hall said.

McCabe and Hall aren’t on the sidelines just for show. Their team of high school stars respect their leadership, and the staff respects them back.

“We love and care for them [the players]. You have to handle them in a way that they can respond to, and they usually respond really well to us,” Hall said.

Now, the relationships the women have built with their players over the years are turning into success.

“The other coaches will get mad that they’re losing to a girl coach,” TKO guard Marcus White said. “They’re probably jealous. Our coaches put the work in with us.”

McCabe said she is happy to be able to set a positive example while motivating her players.

“If you listen to what we tell you to do and play hard, you can be successful,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hartford I-84 investigation - WFSB
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on I-84 in Hartford
West Hartford officer-involved shooting dash cam - WFSB
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Suspect killed in West Hartford officer-involved shooting identified
Kyle Mitchell-Howe and Robert Barbera face charges in connection with a stolen vehicle...
6 suspects in custody, 4 Meriden officers hurt after 48 hour crime spree
Hartford police are looking for an Audi and its drivers following multiple 'shots fired'...
2 dead in Hartford shooting; suspects connected to several ‘shots fired’ incidents
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: An ALERT For Strong Storm Concerns Tonight

Latest News

File - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up during practice at the NFL football team's...
Damar Hamlin makes an early impact in returning to field in Bills’ preseason game against Colts
Officers were seen outside the home with rifles early on Saturday morning.
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Middletown
Generic police lights
3 unaccounted for after house explosion that destroyed 3 homes, damaged at least 12 others
A light pole crashed to the ground after a collision on I-84 in Hartford.
I-84 crash takes out light pole on Bulkeley Bridge