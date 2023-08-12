I-84 crash takes out light pole on Bulkeley Bridge

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A light pole came crashing down on I-84 after a motor vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.

A single-vehicle collision was reported on the eastbound side of the Bulkeley Bridge around 1:51 p.m.

A highway light pole fell on the westbound side of the highway as a result of the crash.

No injuries were reported from the scene of the collision, according to Troop H dispatchers.

The far left lane in the westbound direction will remain closed for a short time as crews clean up the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.