Police investigation underway in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Middletown police responded to Liberty Street for an investigation on Saturday morning.

Neighbors witnessed police officers carrying rifles outside a home around 7 a.m.

Several minutes later, a person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Eyewitnesses say a person was transported to the hospital via ambulance on Saturday morning. (Anonymous Viewer)

No further information was immediately available.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.