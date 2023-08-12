Police investigation underway in Middletown
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Middletown police responded to Liberty Street for an investigation on Saturday morning.
Neighbors witnessed police officers carrying rifles outside a home around 7 a.m.
Several minutes later, a person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
No further information was immediately available.
Police are asking residents to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
