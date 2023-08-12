Summer Escapes
Police investigation underway in Middletown

Officers were seen outside the home with rifles early on Saturday morning.
Officers were seen outside the home with rifles early on Saturday morning.(Anonymous Viewer)
By Jay Kenney and Audrey Russo
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Middletown police responded to Liberty Street for an investigation on Saturday morning.

Neighbors witnessed police officers carrying rifles outside a home around 7 a.m.

Several minutes later, a person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

No further information was immediately available.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

