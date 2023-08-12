Summer Escapes
SOMETHING’S COOKING: Learning to make a special treat for kids’ lunches

The first day of school is right around the corner, and we've enlisted the help of a small army of celebrity chefs to help you spice up school lunches!
By Roger Susanin
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) - The first day of school is right around the corner, and we’ve enlisted the help of a small army of celebrity chefs to help you spice up school lunches!

Chef Adam Young owns the iconic Sift Bake shop with his wife Ebbie, but he still finds time to share his love for baking with his daughters Stella, 7, and Eva, 3.

Young said, “It’s a great way for them and I to spend time together; it’s a fun activity.”

At Sift’s Flagship Mystic shop Chef Young teaches how to make his mouth-watering chocolate chip cookies.

After cracking the eggs, mix them into a combo of sugar and butter then check the color.

Next add a pinch of vanilla and sift flour, baking soda, and baking powder together.

After getting the lumps out and mixing it in, the real fun begins!

Toss in both milk and dark chocolate chips, whip it all together, and grab an ice cream scooper and dole out these ooey gooey balls of deliciousness.

Then just bake for 12 to 14 minutes and take them out for kids to have a delicious treat and learn a lesson!

“Every ingredient plays a specific role, everyone plays has a certain job here that they play for in the recipe, and that’s what fun to kind of teach them,” said Young.

