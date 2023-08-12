Summer Escapes
Vehicle flees after serious crash; motorcycle operator transported by LifeStar

A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HADDAM, Conn. (WFSB) - A vehicle fled the scene of a serious crash in Haddam on Friday night, according to state police.

Connecticut State Police Troop F responded to Saybrook Road around 9:40 p.m. after receiving calls for a collision.

Troopers arrived and located one person with serious injuries.

They were transported to a local hospital by LifeStar.

A vehicle fled the scene, but it has since been located.

The state police were unable to provide information about the whereabouts of the vehicle’s driver.

A state police crash reconstruction unit responded to assist with the investigation.

The roadway is open on Saturday after being partially closed for a time on Friday night.

State police say the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

