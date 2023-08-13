Summer Escapes
13-year-old girl reported missing in Danbury

By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A teenage girl from Danbury disappeared overnight, state police said.

Troopers reported that 13-year-old Amy Salazar was last seen at some point on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Amy Salazar of Danbury was last seen on Aug. 13.
Amy Salazar of Danbury was last seen on Aug. 13.(Connecticut State Police)

Channel 3 received the Silver Alert around 2:30 a.m.

State police described her as having black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5′4″ tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Amy was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts, and black crocs.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Danbury police at 203-797-4611.

