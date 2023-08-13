13-year-old girl reported missing in Danbury

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A teenage girl from Danbury disappeared overnight, state police said.

Troopers reported that 13-year-old Amy Salazar was last seen at some point on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Amy Salazar of Danbury was last seen on Aug. 13. (Connecticut State Police)

Channel 3 received the Silver Alert around 2:30 a.m.

State police described her as having black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5′4″ tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Amy was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts, and black crocs.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Danbury police at 203-797-4611.

