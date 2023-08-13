2 seriously injured after crash on Rt. 8

HARWINTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people were seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash in Harwinton.

The Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department says the accident happened just before 4PM.

Firefighters responded to Route 8 Northbound just north of exit 42 for a one vehicle accident.

They say one vehicle with three occupants went off the road.

Two of the occupants were seriously injured and needed to be removed from the car.

They were both transported by Lifestar to Hartford Hospital.

The third occupant suffered minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation by the State Police.

