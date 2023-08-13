Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

2 seriously injured after crash on Rt. 8

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
It's unclear what led up to the crash.(Arizona's Family)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARWINTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people were seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash in Harwinton.

The Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department says the accident happened just before 4PM.

Firefighters responded to Route 8 Northbound just north of exit 42 for a one vehicle accident.

They say one vehicle with three occupants went off the road.

Two of the occupants were seriously injured and needed to be removed from the car.

They were both transported by Lifestar to Hartford Hospital.

The third occupant suffered minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation by the State Police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hartford I-84 investigation - WFSB
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on I-84 in Hartford
West Hartford officer-involved shooting dash cam - WFSB
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Suspect killed in West Hartford officer-involved shooting identified
Kyle Mitchell-Howe and Robert Barbera face charges in connection with a stolen vehicle...
6 suspects in custody, 4 Meriden officers hurt after 48 hour crime spree
Hartford police are looking for an Audi and its drivers following multiple 'shots fired'...
2 dead in Hartford shooting; suspects connected to several ‘shots fired’ incidents
FORECAST: An ALERT for strong storms and heavy rainfall tonight
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for strong storms and heavy rainfall tonight

Latest News

FORECAST: An ALERT for strong storms and heavy rainfall tonight
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for strong storms and heavy rainfall tonight
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Middletown
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Middletown
Generic Water
81-year-old woman dies on Hammonasset River during State Park-led guided canoe program
FORECAST: An ALERT for strong storms and heavy rainfall tonight
FORECAST: An ALERT for strong storms and heavy rainfall tonight