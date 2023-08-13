3 arrested in rental car fraud case at Bradley Airport that resulted in employee being struck

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Three people were arrested in what turned out to be a fraud attempt and an assault at a rental car business at Bradley International Airport.

According to state police, Michael Dunton, 42, of Ludlow, MA, David Francis Fratini, 35, of Three Rivers, MA, and 34-year-old Nichole Amy Dupuis of Ludlow, MA, were taken into custody on Aug. 9.

Troopers said they were called to the Hertz Rental Car business at the airport in Windsor Locks for a report of a man who used fraudulent identification to rent a car.

When they arrived at the business, they said they learned that Dunton got into a Hyundai Genesis that was parked at the facility and tried to get away.

Troopers said the suspect reversed and struck a Volvo SUV that was owned by Hertz. The SUV then struck a pregnant Hertz employee.

The suspect then tried to get out of the parking lot by using the Hyundai to ram the exit gate system, state police said. The vehicle became disabled at that point.

They took Dunton into custody, along with Dupuis, who was in the back seat.

Fratini, however, took off on foot.

Troopers said they caught him on airport property a short time later.

Dunton was arrested for multiple charges, including criminal impersonation, interfering, third-degree assault of a pregnant person, possession of narcotics, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree reckless endangerment, and drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $100,000.

Fratini was charged with interfering with police and drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $10,000.

Both Dunton and Fratini faced a judge on Aug. 10 in Hartford.

Dupuis was charged with possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. She was released on a misdemeanor summons. Her bond was $2,500.

