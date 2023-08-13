Summer Escapes
Crews work to clear storm debris in Guilford

By Dylan Fearon and Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Cleanup and repair crews had their work cut out for them in Guilford on Sunday morning.

Storms that rolled through Saturday night into the morning led to downed trees and power lines in areas like Durham Road.

A tree cutting crew arrived at the scene around 6:30 a.m.

Crews on the scene told Channel 3 that Eversource was called to Durham Road near Race Hill Road, where a snapped tree was leaning on power lines.

Both sides of Durham Road were closed while crews worked.

They said they hoped to have the area clear soon.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

See the latest weather forecast in the technical discussion from Channel 3′s meteorologists here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

