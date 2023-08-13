Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Firefighter hospitalized after responding to house fire, Second floor of home collapses

A firefighter was taken to the hospital after responding to a fire at home on Ridgewood Road...
A firefighter was taken to the hospital after responding to a fire at home on Ridgewood Road Extension.(WFSB)
By Mike Cerullo and Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A firefighter was taken to the hospital after responding to a fire at a home on Ridgewood Road Extension.

Fire officials said the firefighter was alert and conscious when he was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The second floor of the home involved collapsed with a total of four firefighters inside.

Three of the firefighters were able to get out of the home on their own, while the fourth was trapped.

It took firefighters a total of 23 minutes to get him out of the debris.

He was conscious and alert as firefighters worked to extricate him, and the fire chief says he is in good spirits.

Firefighters from multiple agencies are helping to get the situation under control.

The fire chief thanked the other agencies for their quick help.

The home involved appears to have some significant damage.

At least one person has been displaced.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time, but appears to have started in the kitchen.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Middletown
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Middletown
West Hartford officer-involved shooting dash cam - WFSB
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Suspect killed in West Hartford officer-involved shooting identified
Tuesday AM storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Mainly Dry And Comfier Monday
Hartford I-84 investigation - WFSB
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on I-84 in Hartford
Kyle Mitchell-Howe and Robert Barbera face charges in connection with a stolen vehicle...
6 suspects in custody, 4 Meriden officers hurt after 48 hour crime spree

Latest News

Velocity data also shows a couplet (red and green) aka rotation near Bridgewater.
National Weather Service investigating possible tornado in southern Litchfield County
Tuesday AM storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Mainly Dry And Comfier Monday
Generic Water
Woman who died following canoe capsizing identified by DEEP
Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield.
State park lots reach capacity