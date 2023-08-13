Firefighter hospitalized after responding to house fire, Second floor of home collapses

WOODBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A firefighter was taken to the hospital after responding to a fire at a home on Ridgewood Road Extension.

Fire officials said the firefighter was alert and conscious when he was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The second floor of the home involved collapsed with a total of four firefighters inside.

Three of the firefighters were able to get out of the home on their own, while the fourth was trapped.

It took firefighters a total of 23 minutes to get him out of the debris.

He was conscious and alert as firefighters worked to extricate him, and the fire chief says he is in good spirits.

Firefighters from multiple agencies are helping to get the situation under control.

The fire chief thanked the other agencies for their quick help.

The home involved appears to have some significant damage.

At least one person has been displaced.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time, but appears to have started in the kitchen.

