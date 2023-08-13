National Weather Service investigating possible tornado in southern Litchfield County

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The National Weather Service in Albany, NY is going to conduct a damage survey on Monday near Bridewater, CT in southern Litchfield County because tree damage was reported where a possible tornado touched down on Saturday night. At 9PM, The National Weather Service in Albany, NY issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southern Litchfield County. Threats included large hail, damaging wind gusts, and possible tornado.

After reviewing WFSB’s exclusive radar data provided by Baron Services, there is evidence that matches up with the possible tornado report.

Notice the orange SCIT on the radar image below. The color of affected SCITs changes from yellow to orange, then red, as the probability grows higher for a tornado. The orange SCIT not only indicates a possible tornado, but also the BTI number of 4.7. The Baron Tornado Index provides an easy, once glance diagnosis of a storm’s tornadic potential. The higher the number on a scale between 1-10, the higher the chance of a tornado forming and or touching down.

Velocity data also shows a couplet (red and green) aka rotation near Bridgewater.

Another great product that Baron provides is the Baron Button which highlights heavy rainfall, large hail, and strong wind threats if there are any. It too picks up on strong winds detected near Bridgewater.

Lastly, the shear rate product highlights where strong winds or even rotation is located within a storm, which aligns with where a possible tornado occurred.

Once we get the damage survey, we will pass it along to you.

