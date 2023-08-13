State park lot reaches capacity

NEW FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Popular state parks had parking lots reach capacity over the weekend.

Sunday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reported that Squantz Pond’s parking lot in New Fairfield reached capacity around 11:15 a.m.

Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield,CT is closed due to Parking Lot Full To Capacity https://t.co/GmuOQLi3Yx — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) August 13, 2023

Squantz Pond’s lot also filled up on Saturday, along with the lot for Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union.

DEEP also said that castle tour tickets for Saturday sold out at Gillette Castle State Park in East Haddam. The park itself, however, remained open.

