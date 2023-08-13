Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

State park lot reaches capacity

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield.
Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield.(ct.gov)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Popular state parks had parking lots reach capacity over the weekend.

Sunday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reported that Squantz Pond’s parking lot in New Fairfield reached capacity around 11:15 a.m.

Squantz Pond’s lot also filled up on Saturday, along with the lot for Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union.

DEEP also said that castle tour tickets for Saturday sold out at Gillette Castle State Park in East Haddam. The park itself, however, remained open.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Middletown
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Middletown
West Hartford officer-involved shooting dash cam - WFSB
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Suspect killed in West Hartford officer-involved shooting identified
Tuesday AM storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Drying Out For The Afternoon
Hartford I-84 investigation - WFSB
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on I-84 in Hartford
Kyle Mitchell-Howe and Robert Barbera face charges in connection with a stolen vehicle...
6 suspects in custody, 4 Meriden officers hurt after 48 hour crime spree

Latest News

Durham Road cleanup in Guilford - WFSB
Crews work to clear storm debris in Guilford
Channel 3 viewer Caitlyn Rose recorded video of lighting over the skies of Torrington the night...
iWitness VIDEO: Torrington lightning
Bonnie Casertano captured video of lighting during the storms on Aug. 12.
iWitness VIDEO: Lightning as seen in Waterbury
Joey Camara recorded video from Harwinton of lightning during storms the evening of Aug. 12.
iWitness VIDEO: More lightning in Harwinton