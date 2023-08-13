Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

State police cruiser struck on I-84 in Hartford, trooper injured

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut State Police trooper who responded to a crash in Hartford was hurt when the trooper’s cruiser was struck from behind.

State police said it happened on Interstate 84 eastbound near exit 50 on Sunday morning.

“A trooper had just arrived on scene to assist another trooper with a previous incident when a vehicle came and struck the rear of the cruiser,” said Trooper First Class Pedro A. Muñiz, Connecticut State police. “The trooper was in the vehicle at the time and the Trooper was transported to an area hospital for injuries.”

No other details were released.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Middletown
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Middletown
West Hartford officer-involved shooting dash cam - WFSB
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Suspect killed in West Hartford officer-involved shooting identified
Tuesday AM storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Drying Out For The Afternoon
Hartford I-84 investigation - WFSB
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on I-84 in Hartford
Kyle Mitchell-Howe and Robert Barbera face charges in connection with a stolen vehicle...
6 suspects in custody, 4 Meriden officers hurt after 48 hour crime spree

Latest News

Danbury police.
13-year-old Danbury girl found; Silver Alert canceled
Tuesday AM storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Drying Out For The Afternoon
Tuesday AM storms - WFSB
FORECAST: A good Sunday afternoon; more storms possible Tuesday
Your Aug. 13 morning update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News.
Your Sunday morning update
Tuesday storms - WFSB
FORECAST: Rain moves out, dry afternoon expected