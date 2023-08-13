State police cruiser struck on I-84 in Hartford, trooper injured

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut State Police trooper who responded to a crash in Hartford was hurt when the trooper’s cruiser was struck from behind.

State police said it happened on Interstate 84 eastbound near exit 50 on Sunday morning.

“A trooper had just arrived on scene to assist another trooper with a previous incident when a vehicle came and struck the rear of the cruiser,” said Trooper First Class Pedro A. Muñiz, Connecticut State police. “The trooper was in the vehicle at the time and the Trooper was transported to an area hospital for injuries.”

No other details were released.

