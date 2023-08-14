Summer Escapes
2 people dead, minors injured in shooting on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield

There is a heavy police presence along Berkshire Avenue in Springfield.
By Matt Sottile, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people, a male and female, are dead and children were injured in a shooting on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield.

Emergency crews have been on-scene since approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday and there is still crime scene tape blocking off a home.

While Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said details are limited at this time, he provided some insight into what happened.

“It is preliminary and too early now to give any significant details. I will confirm there was a number of victims. Some of those victims were minors and they are undergoing care at a nearby hospital, but I can confirm there was a homicide and two deaths at this juncture,” Gulluni explained.

Gulluni also said that he believes the suspect is one of those who died and he said from what they know, at this point, this was something that was impossible to predict and impossible to protect.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was also at the scene, just hours after a press conference addressing two deadly shootings in the city this weekend.

Gulluni noted that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available, including a live report streaming below at 6 p.m.

