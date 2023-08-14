Summer Escapes
Argument leads to discovery of woman’s arrest warrants in New Haven, New Canaan

By WFSB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - A dispute between two people led New Canaan police to learn that a woman had two warrants out for her arrest.

Giorgiana Rose Mastrangelo, 23, of Ansonia, was charged with second-degree failure to appear in court.

Giorgiana Rose Mastrangelo had warrants out for her arrest from both New Canaan and New Haven, police said.
Giorgiana Rose Mastrangelo had warrants out for her arrest from both New Canaan and New Haven, police said.(New Canaan police)

New Canaan police said they were called around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday to a home on Forest Street. A report said an argument was under way between Mastrangelo and another person.

When they arrived, they learned that Mastrangelo had warrants for her arrest from both New Canaan and New Haven. She was arrested as a result.

Her bond was set at $5,000.

Police said she was originally arrested in 2021 for stealing another person’s Paypal account information and using the account. She was charged with larceny by New Canaan police in that case.

Details about the New Haven warrant were not available.

