‘Be A Baller Not A Bully’ basketball camp raises awareness about bullying

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Summertime is full of all types of camps for our children.

Athletic camps, computer camps, theater camps and the list goes on.

Eyewitness News found a camp in Waterbury that combines the training and developing of sports skills, with an important message to help kids prosper in life.

More than 200 campers are involved at the basketball camp at Wilby High School. It’s full of drills and instruction, competition and fun.

What makes this camp so unique, so special and so important is its overall message.

The camp is connected to basketball but it’s not about winning or losing, it’s not even about skills on the court.

It’s about the message of getting along with your neighbor, your classmate, those you share this earth with.

“Be A Baller Not A Bully” is the brainchild of Waterbury’s own Ta’Quan Zimmerman, a former pro player in the NBA’s developmental league who believe it or not, was a victim of bullying while growing up.

“In my middle school years and into high school and it wasn’t a great feeling,” Zimmerman said. “My feelings were hurt but I took that and turned it into a positive by chasing my dreams.”

Now his camp is finishing up its fifth summer, and its message is impossible to miss.

Using basketball as bait, the camp then incorporates its life mission.

“This message is amazing, be a baller not a bully, just stop being out of character,” said Jayse Johnson, a freshman at Winchendon Prep.

Campers and counselors understand the importance of the drills and the education, not only of the sport, but how to get along with others.

“This camp is about being kind to one another and using basketball to bring us all together,” said Sydnee Eggleton, a freshman at Seton Hall University.

“It actually paints a picture for young athletes and hoopers, that spreading kindness and awareness is key,” said Tatiana Bell, a senior at Putnam Science Academy.

Zimmerman and his staff say that even after just one week, they can see the changes in many of the campers, some who come in with a bullying type of attitude.

“A lot of re-direction is happening at camp. We are able to monitor and modify attitudes during camp,” said Julio Vazquez, camp co-director.

The idea of expansion is going to be discussed once this camp is over. Zimmerman would like to see this eventually evolve into a sleepaway camp.

Zimmerman said if you’re seeing this and you have a child who wants to participate, bring them to Wilby High School in the morning and sign them up.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.