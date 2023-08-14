Best states to live in: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - When it comes to the best states in which to live, Connecticut is about average, according to a report.

The personal finance website WalletHub on Monday released its list of “2023′s Best States to Live in.”

Connecticut came in at 26th.

Wallethub’s researchers said they compared the 50 states across 51 indicators, which included housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.

Here are the indicator ranks that led to Connecticut’s overall rank:

Affordability: 45th

Economy: 43rd

Education and health: 5th

Quality of life: 20th

Safety: 13th

The top three states were Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New Hampshire.

The worst states were Louisiana, Alaska, and New Mexico.

Read the complete report on WalletHub’s website here.

