Best states to live in: Where CT ranks

WalletHub released its list of "2023's Best States to Live in."
WalletHub released its list of "2023's Best States to Live in."
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - When it comes to the best states in which to live, Connecticut is about average, according to a report.

The personal finance website WalletHub on Monday released its list of “2023′s Best States to Live in.”

Connecticut came in at 26th.

Wallethub’s researchers said they compared the 50 states across 51 indicators, which included housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.

Here are the indicator ranks that led to Connecticut’s overall rank:

  • Affordability: 45th
  • Economy: 43rd
  • Education and health: 5th
  • Quality of life: 20th
  • Safety: 13th
Source: WalletHub

The top three states were Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New Hampshire.

The worst states were Louisiana, Alaska, and New Mexico.

Read the complete report on WalletHub’s website here.

