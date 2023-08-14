Connecticut Lotto! jackpot up to $7.1 million

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The jackpot madness hasn’t gone away in Connecticut.

Lotto! from the Connecticut Lottery is boasting a jackpot of $7.1 million after no winner was picked from Friday’s drawing.

That’s an estimated cash value of $4.96 million.

The numbers on Friday were 2, 4, 27, 28, 30, and 43.

While no one matched all six balls for the jackpot, eight tickets matched five balls to win $2,218.

The next drawing is Tuesday at 10:38 p.m.

Tickets cost $1.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 7,059,052.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.