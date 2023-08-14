Driver recorded doing donuts at Sprague picnic area

SPRAGUE, CT (WFSB) - The resident trooper’s office in Sprague said it is investigating a case of vandalism that happened at a picnic area.

It said that on Sunday around 12:50 a.m., a driver damaged the picnic area of River Park by doing donuts.

“If anyone recognizes this vehicle, appearing to be possibly a Lexus, or Infiniti, four-door, white in color, with a sunroof please contact the resident trooper’s office,” the office said.

The number is 860-822-3000 extension 207.

