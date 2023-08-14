Early childcare center in New Haven provides free housing for teachers

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An early childcare center in New Haven is flipping the script and tackling a nationwide issue of low teacher pay by providing free housing.

Those involved said it’s a groundbreaking program and the hope is it can be used as a model around the country.

Two teachers with the Friends Center for Children will move into this home later this fall, bringing the total number of staffers with free housing up to six.

It’s part of a bigger plan of building 4 new homes over the next 4 years.

“It’s just hard, being a childcare provider and being paid so little,” said Paris Pierce.

But two years ago, single mom Pierce’s life changed dramatically when she moved into a home rent-free, all thanks to her employer, the Friends Center for Children.

“Without paying rent I can put my kids in extra activities, I can buy groceries, groceries went up,” said Pierce.

The Early Childhood Teacher Housing program started in 2021 when it was gifted two New Haven properties.

The program is now growing thanks to architecture students from Yale who are building a new home on Howard Street.

“Teacher Housing Initiative allows teachers to be stable and to think long term about their employment,” said Allyx Schiavone, Executive Director of the Friends Center for Children.

The house, the first of a few new homes which will be built there, will help address low, early childhood pay, where the average in Connecticut is a less than $35,000 a year.

“The average housing market cost for a year is $20,000, so you’re going from $34,500 to $54,500,” said Schiavone.

Rather than having to significantly increase staff salaries every year and then in turn pass it on to its children’s families by raising tuition, Schiavone said the one-time housing investment helps. But she said more must be done to address what she said is a national crisis.

“I think salaries will rise at a very low and slow rate. It will not be the jump that it needs to be so in absence of state or federal funding, we need to find an alternative way to support early childhood education teachers,” Schiavone said.

In addition to the free housing, teachers also get paired up with a counselor, to help mentor them with their finances and savings.

Karina Rojas-Bracho, who will move into a house this fall, said the goal is to use the rent-free home, to save up and eventually buy her own place.

“My own goal is to have our own house, so saving money,” said Rojas-Bracho, teacher. “This is exciting, really for me.”

As someone who is already in the program, Pierce knows just what this housing can mean.

“I just love the security Friends Center for Children is providing for me and my family. It’s not only rent-free, I get to go to work and be my best self, by having this safety net,” said Pierce.

The Friends Center for Children said it will continue to expand its teacher housing initiative, with plans to have 24 units available by 2027.

That would equal 30-percent of its staff, with rent-free homes.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.